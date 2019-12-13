Do You Want to Make Successful First Trip to Steamboat Springs?

People rush to Steamboat Springs, which is at Yampa Valley of northern Colorado to enjoy their vacation. Most of the people prefer to visit here during snow season to enjoy skiing. Its mountain range has 6 peaks with almost 3000 skiable tracks for all levels of skills.

For having successful and enjoyable Steamboat Springs ski in ski out, you must first decide which type of ski package will be right choice for your groups. You can get different kinds of passes based on your number of days.

If you are planning for 2-week stay then prefer to choose 8- or 16-day pass for participating in ski. Few other additional passes can be obtained for either 3 days or for full ski season or multi-destination passes etc.

If you buy individual lift tickers then then by purchasing for 7 days, you can get an additional discount. Military personnel who are still in service or retired can also get discounts for lift tickets for them as well as for their spouses.

Following are important information for first time visitors.

Ski school

If you are new to ski then there are schools available for teens, kids and adults who are first-timers. Also, special training is provided to those who are physically handicapped or even wounded soldiers.

Other facilities include multiweek classes, women’s clinic and many other adventures with various local Olympians.

How to get to Steamboat Springs

It is located in the northern Colorado which is 3 hours from most major cities around. The airport also offers non-stop flights during winter from all major airports in the USA and also from other countries.

From airport, you can either rent a car or get shuttle service for Steamboat Springs. There are free transportations available between various ski areas and also in downtown area.

These transports start from 7 AM to 1.45 AM and stops after every 20 minutes.

Where to stay

You can find several hotels, condos, cabins, and rental homes all throughout the year. Usually vacation rentals will provide you much affordable as well as comfortable accommodation as compared to hotels.

You can get 2-bedroom to 5-bederoom accommodation which may suite most American families.

Equipment rentals

If you prefer to rent ski equipment in order to do ski then by doing advance booking you can save about 15 per cent of the rent. Instead of taking all this equipment from your home it is better to take them on rent in order to reduce the stress of carrying them all the way.